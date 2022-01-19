Help raise awareness, funds for Marfan syndrome

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – February is Marfan Awareness Month. If you haven’t heard of Marfan, it is a genetic condition that affects the body’s connective tissue.

About one in 5,000 people have Marfan syndrome, and it affects men and women of all races.

Each year, WPLG Local 10 raises awareness about and funds for The Marfan Foundation’s Walk for Victory.

This year’s event takes place Sunday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at T.Y. Park in Hollywood.

Due to the surge in COVID cases, some may prefer to refrain from in-person events. Local 10 is encouraging viewers to still commemorate the date by donating to the cause and participating in your own special activity, such as a remote gathering or walk around your neighborhood.

To find out more about Marfan syndrome and other genetic aortic and vascular conditions, visit Marfan.org. To give to The Marfan Foundation, visit our Local 10 team page at https://give.marfan.org/team/399224.