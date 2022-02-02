February 2022 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is back! It’s your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Now - February 28

“60 YEARS OF BLACK ART”

History Fort Lauderdale - New River Inn building

231 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

This is a fine art exhibit featuring works for show and sale from Dillard Center for the Arts’ Advanced Placement (AP) students. The exhibit, curated by instructor Celestin Joseph, represents historical and contemporary themes of equality from the perspective of students at the very school that was instrumental in overturning segregation laws in the City of Fort Lauderdale 51 years ago.

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: $15 Adults, $12 Seniors, $7 Students. Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under

Ad

Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

Now - Sunday Mar. 6

The City of Miramar Celebrates Black History Month

Purvis Young Exhibition

Miramar Cultural Center Ansin Gallery

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Time: 9:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed, and masks are highly recommended. For more information visit, www.MiramarFL.gov/blackhistorymonth or call 954-602-3178.

Now - Sunday, May 8

Very Eric Carle Exhibit

Ad

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway, Watson Island

Miami, FL

Time: Two Hour Sessions: 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm, 4pm-6pm

At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of Eric Carle’s colorful picture books. His classic “Very” series, including “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” all illustrated in his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique, introduces five special insects who take journeys of discovery. Each story is a testament to Eric Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination.

Cost: $22 Adults and children, $15 for Florida Residents, free for children under 1 year and museum members

Advance ticket purchase is required through the Museum’s website miamichildrensmuseum.org

Ad

Saturday, Feb. 5

Heritage Fest 2022

Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

HERITAGE FEST is a full day of free family fun celebrating Black heritage and excellence across South Florida. The festival features live performances by Delou Africa and South Florida reggae/R&B artist Kaylan Arnold. This year’s festival theme is Mind, Body & Soul and features yoga and Konpa workshops, an online/in person panel discussion on Race, Intimacy and Expression in Dance, a live muralist, food trucks and a marketplace featuring local Black businesses.

Ad

Cost: Free

To RSVP for HERITAGE FEST and for more information, click here.

Friday, Feb. 11 – Sunday, Mar. 27

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience

Miami’s Ice Palace Studios

1400 North Miami Avenue

Miami, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays). Open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

The multisensory experience will showcase 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works, including the beloved Water Lilies series, Impressionism: Sunrise and Poppies. Breaking free from their frames, these works are thrillingly brought to new life, swirling and dancing across the entire space, using cutting-edge projection technology.

Ad

Cost: From $24

For ticket information, visit https://miamimonet.com/

Friday, Feb. 11 – Sunday, Feb 27

Swan Lake

Taking Place in Miami, Broward and West Palm Beach

Time: Various

Miami City Ballet will hold the exclusive North American premiere of this spellbinding fairytale. This is an experience not to be missed. More than 50 dancers adorn the stage in glittering costumes to tell the timeless story.

Cost: From $37

To find out show times and locations, visit https://www.miamicityballet.org/swan

Sunday, Feb. 13

Mayor’s Divine 9 Superbowl Party

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL33025

Time: 5:45 p.m.

Open to the Public. Seating is limited. Complimentary food and beverages. Cash bar available.

Attendees must register at www.MayorMessamSuperbowlParty.Eventbrite.com .

Ad

Saturday, Feb. 19

Tri Rail’s Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Rail Fun Day

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Attendees of the 12th annual outdoor family fun day will enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, interactive games, cookie decorating and photos with Tri-Rail’s mascot Conductor George Green. The event will also feature popular costume characters, face painting, giveaways, food trucks and the “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent” singing competition.

Cost: Free

To learn more about Tri-Rail’s Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Rail Fun Day and for train schedules and fare information, visit www.tri-rail.com or call 1-800-TRI-RAIL.

Ad

Saturday, Feb. 19

Great American Bash

Backyard FTL

100 SW 3rd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The event is a refreshing afternoon featuring live music, burgers, brews and bourbon and the opportunity to indulge in some All-American bites and sips from local restaurants and breweries with100% of the proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Cost: $35-$150

For tickets visit, https://www.universe.com/make-a-wishgreatamericanbash

Friday, Feb. 25 & Saturday, Feb. 26

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

Adrienne Arsht Center – Ziff Ballet Opera House

Ad

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: Various

Celebrating over 60 years of unparalleled artistry, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater never fails to remind us of the power of dance to bring people together. These dancers dazzle with their trademark technical brilliance and passionate energy and bring audiences to their feet at every performance. The groundbreaking, forward-thinking company returns with new and classic works, including founder Alvin Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations.

Cost: From $25

For tickets, visit https://www.arshtcenter.org/en/Tickets/Calendar/2021-2022-Season/Masterworks-Dance/Alvin-Ailey/