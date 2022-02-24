Volunteers bring books, smiles to kids at hospital

MIAMI – They say laughter is the best medicine, but for the young patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital, a book might very well be.

Thanks to a lending library, sponsored by South Florida Hooters, kids at the hospital can explore new worlds and take part in exciting adventures with the simple turn of a page.

“We created the rolling library program to provide books for the kids to read when they are at the hospital,” said South Florida Hooters Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles. “It is a priority that we give back and make an impact. Our employees enjoy the opportunity to help the hospitals in our community year round.”

Today, several employees from the restaurant’s Pembroke Pines and Weston locations delivered books and meals to more than two dozen patients. The kids enjoyed reading while satisfying their cravings with some wings, salad and desserts. It was food for the body and mind.

South Florida Hooters also partners with Jackson North Medical Center to provide the Hootie’s library carts and fill them with books for children of all ages. Employees visit the hospitals regularly to keep the carts well stocked with fun picture and chapter books.