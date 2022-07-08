July 2022 Community Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Now – Sunday, Sep. 11

Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™

Miami Children’s Museum -Watson Island

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: Museum Hours

The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.

Cost: Museum Admission

For more information about the Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™ at Miami Children’s Museum, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org

Saturday, July 9

First Round Management - First Annual Football Camp

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th Street

Miami, FL 33155

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This is an opportunity to meet and greet some of the best in college and professional football. Kids will enjoy a full day of fun, as well as learn from and take pictures with some of their favorite football stars. The event is free and food and drinks will be provided. Kids will also receive a free T-shirt, foam football, string book bag and more.

Cost: Free

Thursday, July 14

Live At M Park

The Shops at Midtown Miami – Near West Elm

3401 North Miami Avenue

Miami, FL

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy the live music of Anna Palmerola, the so-called mistress of bridging vintage tones with modern spunk. She can turn a Jazz standard into your favorite dance tune with just a wink and a smile.

Cost: Free

Saturday & Sunday, July 16 & 17

National Ice Cream Day

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: Museum hours

It’s hot this summer, and Miami Children’s Museum is cooling down with some ice cream! Satisfy your cravings with a free ice cream from Florida Dairy Farmers. Then, create ice cream puffy paintings in the Art Studio, use all your senses while making your own ice cream play dough, and enjoy an original performance of Ninja School: Graduation Day! by the Museum’s Theater Troupe.

Cost: Museum Admission

Saturday, July 16

Marino Campus Open House

Marino Campus

400 North Andrews Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Marino Campus prepares young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities for gainful employment, social competence, and independent living by building the necessary skills through a unique post-secondary opportunity. At this open house, you’ll have a chance to meet the staff, take a tour and hear about programming.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit marinocampus.com

Sunday, July 17

Interfaith Panel Discussion

Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ

3010 De Soto Boulevard

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Time: 12:30 p.m.

This is a free event featuring speakers from diverse faiths. Lunch will be served.

Cost: Free

For more information, contact cosmosfla@gmail.com or 305-283-2261.

Thursday, July 21

Summer Chamber Music Series – Program III

Temple Israel of Greater Miami

137 NE 19th Street

Miami, Florida 33132

Time: 7:30 p.m.

In its final summer performance, this concert will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.

Cost: General admission tickets $30; student tickets $15

For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit https://southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.

Friday, July 22

Summer Chamber Music Series – Program III

Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale

4849 N Dixie Highway

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Time: 7:30 p.m.

In its final summer performance, this concert will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.

Cost: General admission tickets $30; student tickets $15

For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit https://southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.

Saturday, July 23

The Salvation Army of Broward County’s Kettle Krush 5K

Markham Park

16001 West State Road 84

Sunrise, FL

Time: 7 a.m.

Join WPLG Local 10 Reporter Roy Ramos for the this annual event, named after the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles, and designed to “krush” homelessness and hunger. The funds raised support the work of The Salvation Army of Broward County, which provides essential resources for community members in need to get out of poverty and become financially stable. Participants are encouraged to dress in holiday and Christmas attire and bring their festively adorned pets. Awards will be given to runners in “Top 3″ categories, age groups and for the wackiest holiday attire for both themselves and their pets. The all-ages event will also include a kids’ zone with art, crafts and a bounce house.

Cost: Registration fees are $15 for kids (ages up to 9), $30 for students (ages 10 - 17) and seniors (60+) and $35 for registrants (18 and over). Team registration is $30 per person for teams of five or more.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/KettleKrush5K2022.

Saturday, July 23

The Children’s Trust Family Expo

Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus

300 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Family Expo events around Miami-Dade County will bring the excitement, entertainment and resources to all who attend. The Family Expo events always feature exhibits that highlight child care, after-school programming, arts/sports, STEM, health & wellness, special populations, family services, and more.

Cost: Free

Saturday, July 30

The Children’s Trust Family Expo

Sweet Home Community Campus

10701 SW 184th Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33157

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free