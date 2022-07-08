July 2022 Community Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.
Now – Sunday, Sep. 11
Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™
Miami Children’s Museum -Watson Island
980 MacArthur Causeway
Miami, FL 33132
Time: Museum Hours
The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.
Cost: Museum Admission
For more information about the Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™ at Miami Children’s Museum, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org
Saturday, July 9
First Round Management - First Annual Football Camp
Tropical Park
7900 SW 40th Street
Miami, FL 33155
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
This is an opportunity to meet and greet some of the best in college and professional football. Kids will enjoy a full day of fun, as well as learn from and take pictures with some of their favorite football stars. The event is free and food and drinks will be provided. Kids will also receive a free T-shirt, foam football, string book bag and more.
Cost: Free
Thursday, July 14
Live At M Park
The Shops at Midtown Miami – Near West Elm
3401 North Miami Avenue
Miami, FL
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy the live music of Anna Palmerola, the so-called mistress of bridging vintage tones with modern spunk. She can turn a Jazz standard into your favorite dance tune with just a wink and a smile.
Cost: Free
Saturday & Sunday, July 16 & 17
National Ice Cream Day
Miami Children’s Museum
980 MacArthur Causeway
Miami, FL 33132
Time: Museum hours
It’s hot this summer, and Miami Children’s Museum is cooling down with some ice cream! Satisfy your cravings with a free ice cream from Florida Dairy Farmers. Then, create ice cream puffy paintings in the Art Studio, use all your senses while making your own ice cream play dough, and enjoy an original performance of Ninja School: Graduation Day! by the Museum’s Theater Troupe.
Cost: Museum Admission
Saturday, July 16
Marino Campus Open House
Marino Campus
400 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Marino Campus prepares young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities for gainful employment, social competence, and independent living by building the necessary skills through a unique post-secondary opportunity. At this open house, you’ll have a chance to meet the staff, take a tour and hear about programming.
Cost: Free
For more information, visit marinocampus.com
Sunday, July 17
Interfaith Panel Discussion
Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ
3010 De Soto Boulevard
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Time: 12:30 p.m.
This is a free event featuring speakers from diverse faiths. Lunch will be served.
Cost: Free
For more information, contact cosmosfla@gmail.com or 305-283-2261.
Thursday, July 21
Summer Chamber Music Series – Program III
Temple Israel of Greater Miami
137 NE 19th Street
Miami, Florida 33132
Time: 7:30 p.m.
In its final summer performance, this concert will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.
Cost: General admission tickets $30; student tickets $15
For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit https://southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.
Friday, July 22
Summer Chamber Music Series – Program III
Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale
4849 N Dixie Highway
Oakland Park, FL 33334
Time: 7:30 p.m.
In its final summer performance, this concert will offer music lovers a chance to enjoy the classics in a more personal, intimate atmosphere.
Cost: General admission tickets $30; student tickets $15
For a performance schedule and season tickets, visit https://southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.
Saturday, July 23
The Salvation Army of Broward County’s Kettle Krush 5K
Markham Park
16001 West State Road 84
Sunrise, FL
Time: 7 a.m.
Join WPLG Local 10 Reporter Roy Ramos for the this annual event, named after the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles, and designed to “krush” homelessness and hunger. The funds raised support the work of The Salvation Army of Broward County, which provides essential resources for community members in need to get out of poverty and become financially stable. Participants are encouraged to dress in holiday and Christmas attire and bring their festively adorned pets. Awards will be given to runners in “Top 3″ categories, age groups and for the wackiest holiday attire for both themselves and their pets. The all-ages event will also include a kids’ zone with art, crafts and a bounce house.
Cost: Registration fees are $15 for kids (ages up to 9), $30 for students (ages 10 - 17) and seniors (60+) and $35 for registrants (18 and over). Team registration is $30 per person for teams of five or more.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/KettleKrush5K2022.
Saturday, July 23
The Children’s Trust Family Expo
Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus
300 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33132
Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Family Expo events around Miami-Dade County will bring the excitement, entertainment and resources to all who attend. The Family Expo events always feature exhibits that highlight child care, after-school programming, arts/sports, STEM, health & wellness, special populations, family services, and more.
Cost: Free
Saturday, July 30
The Children’s Trust Family Expo
Sweet Home Community Campus
10701 SW 184th Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33157
Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Family Expo events around Miami-Dade County will bring the excitement, entertainment and resources to all who attend. The Family Expo events always feature exhibits that highlight child care, after-school programming, arts/sports, STEM, health & wellness, special populations, family services, and more.
Cost: Free