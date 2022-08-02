$100,00 grant boosts Miami Children’s Museum educational programs

MIAMI – The Hearst Foundations has awarded the Miami Children’s Museum a $100,000 grant to support educational programs, such as a summer camp, afterschool and STEAM integration for Early Head Start and Head Start.

Miami Children’s Museum is the only children’s museum in the nation with an onsite elementary charter school and preschool.

“We are honored to receive such an important grant from the Hearst Foundations,” said Deborah Spiegelman, CEO and Executive Director of the Miami Children’s Museum. “It gives us an essential boost in creating and expanding many of our important educational programs that bring a quality experience to our community. We are the premier institution serving young children and their families while inspiring children to learn about themselves and the diverse world in which they live through arts and culture, science, literacy and early childhood education.”

“The mission of the Hearst Foundations is to identify and fund outstanding nonprofits to ensure that people of all ages and backgrounds in the United States can build healthy, productive and satisfying lives,” stated Paul Dinovitz, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Miami Children’s Museum is an exemplary organization helping the youngest members of our communities get a strong start in their cognitive and social-emotional development.”

Miami Children’s Museum is located at 980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island in Miami. It currently offers 17 interactive galleries and many traveling exhibits where all kids are encouraged to play, create and explore.

For more information on admission costs and exhibitions, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.