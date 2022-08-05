August 2022 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Now – Sunday, Sep. 11

Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™

Miami Children’s Museum -Watson Island

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: Museum Hours

The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.

Cost: Museum Admission

For more information about the Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™ at Miami Children’s Museum, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org

Saturday, Aug. 6

The Children’s Trust Family Expo

PK People Matter Fest

Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex

3000 NW 199th Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Family Expo events around Miami-Dade County will bring the excitement, entertainment and resources to all who attend. The Family Expo events always feature exhibits that highlight child care, after-school programming, arts/sports, STEM, health & wellness, special populations, family services, and more.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Aug. 6

Health & Safety Expo

Miami-Dade County Fair Expo

10901 SW 24th Street

Miami, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Commissioner Joe A. Martinez invites you to this free, annual event.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Aug. 6

Eats & Beats Food Truck Party

Old City Hall 790 North Homestead Boulevard Homestead, FL 33030

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Eats & Beats Food Truck Party will feature a variety of food trucks ranging from classic comfort foods to gourmet creations. The night will also feature a DJ, live musical performance and giveaways. This free event will offer attendees the opportunity to try delicious cuisines while enjoying a night out with family and friends.

Cost: Free admission

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eats-beats-food-truck-party-tickets-389584697317?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Jamaica Emancipendence Ole Time Fair

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

16801 Miramar Parkway

Miramar FL, 33025

Time: 12 noon – 6 p.m.

Hosted by Mayor Wayne M. Messam. The free, family friendly event features a kid’s zone, farmer’s market, cultural stage, and concert featuring Chaka Demus & Pliers and Gem Myers. It will be held at the Amphitheater at from noon - 6:00 p.m.

Registration is available at www.MiramarJamaicafair.Eventbrite.com

Saturday, Aug. 6 & Sunday, Aug. 7

Back to School Bash

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island

Miami, FL

Time: 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hop on an authentic School Bus, decorate school folders in the Art Studio using math-based art skills, enjoy interactive story times with the Theater Troupe, participate in a Back-to-School raffle to win school supplies, try the Lunch Tray Relay and sharpen your math skills in a counting obstacle course. Plus, try a STEM activity to get your brain waves moving.

Cost: $24 adult admission, $16 kids admission

For more information about the Back-to-School Bash celebration at Miami Children’s Museum, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Cybrary Computer Centers -Online Class

Microsoft 365 Excel for Business: Data Validation and Conditional Formatting

Time: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

This class will showcase the new Microsoft 365 Excel software. A workshop for business professionals and entrepreneurs who want to learn how to utilize data validation to improve the accuracy of their spreadsheets and utilize conditional formatting to highlight specific information. Data validation allows you to control exactly what type of information people may enter into a particular row, column or cell. Conditional formatting makes it easier to notice patterns and trends when examining large volumes of raw data. Please note the menu options will be different from older versions of the Microsoft Excel software.

Cost: Free

To register, visit http://broward.libnet.info/event/6806021

For information on more online classes being offered, visit Broward County Library’s events page at: www.broward.org/Library/Events/Pages/default.aspx

Saturday, Aug. 13

Back-to-School Shopping Spree

Fenstersheib Law Group

520 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale, FL 33309

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Fenstersheib Law Group is happy to be giving back to the community with a Back-to-School Shopping Spree and Backpack giveaway. You can register for a chance to win one of two $250 shopping sprees. The backpacks will be given on a first come first served basis.

To sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tell-robert-back-to-school-giveaway-tickets-377937389907

Saturday, Aug. 13

Sunset Place Mall

5701 Sunset Drive

South Miami, FL 33143

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This event will provide parents with opportunities to get their kids ready for back-to-school. There will be special discounts from participating mall stores, raffles, face painting, giveaways and more.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Aug. 13

Marino Campus Open House

400 North Andrews Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Marino Campus is a postsecondary educational institution for young adults (ages 18-28) with autism and other developmental disabilities. We offer unique technical diploma programs in computer technology, business, and hospitality industries that prepare students for today’s workforce and gainful employment. This open house is for autistic adults/adults with disabilities, their families, and service providers.

Cost: Free

For more information on Marino Campus, visit www.marinocampus.com.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Block Party Back-to-School Community Fair

JL and Enid W. Demps Park

11350 SW 216 Street

Miami, FL 33170

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This two-hour community event is designed for youth and families. There will be fee school supplies, backpacks, medical testing, games, prizes and community resources.

You must register ahead of time for this event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/block-party-back-to-school-community-event-tickets-374579506387.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Free Health Fair

L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center

1409 NW 6th Street (Sistrunk Boulevard)

Fort Lauderdale

Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

This free health fair will offer breast exams; blood pressure and blood sugar measurement; pap smears; emergency preparedness; child health education, physical therapy; testing for blood sugar/diabetes, cholesterol and vision and glaucoma; and screenings for skin care, mental health, HIV/hepatitis, colon cancer, dental, dementia and men’s health. The public is invited regardless of any legal or insurance status.

Pre-registration is encouraged online at https://is.gd/lauderdale2022. For assistance with appointment scheduling, call 786-353-7361 or email docs@med.miami.edu.