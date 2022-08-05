August 2022 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.
Now – Sunday, Sep. 11
Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™
Miami Children’s Museum -Watson Island
980 MacArthur Causeway
Miami, FL 33132
Time: Museum Hours
The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.
Cost: Museum Admission
For more information about the Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™ at Miami Children’s Museum, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org
Saturday, Aug. 6
The Children’s Trust Family Expo
PK People Matter Fest
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex
3000 NW 199th Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Family Expo events around Miami-Dade County will bring the excitement, entertainment and resources to all who attend. The Family Expo events always feature exhibits that highlight child care, after-school programming, arts/sports, STEM, health & wellness, special populations, family services, and more.
Cost: Free
Saturday, Aug. 6
Health & Safety Expo
Miami-Dade County Fair Expo
10901 SW 24th Street
Miami, FL
Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Commissioner Joe A. Martinez invites you to this free, annual event.
Cost: Free
Saturday, Aug. 6
Eats & Beats Food Truck Party
Old City Hall 790 North Homestead Boulevard Homestead, FL 33030
Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The Eats & Beats Food Truck Party will feature a variety of food trucks ranging from classic comfort foods to gourmet creations. The night will also feature a DJ, live musical performance and giveaways. This free event will offer attendees the opportunity to try delicious cuisines while enjoying a night out with family and friends.
Cost: Free admission
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eats-beats-food-truck-party-tickets-389584697317?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Jamaica Emancipendence Ole Time Fair
Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater
16801 Miramar Parkway
Miramar FL, 33025
Time: 12 noon – 6 p.m.
Hosted by Mayor Wayne M. Messam. The free, family friendly event features a kid’s zone, farmer’s market, cultural stage, and concert featuring Chaka Demus & Pliers and Gem Myers. It will be held at the Amphitheater at from noon - 6:00 p.m.
Registration is available at www.MiramarJamaicafair.Eventbrite.com
Saturday, Aug. 6 & Sunday, Aug. 7
Back to School Bash
Miami Children’s Museum
980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island
Miami, FL
Time: 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Hop on an authentic School Bus, decorate school folders in the Art Studio using math-based art skills, enjoy interactive story times with the Theater Troupe, participate in a Back-to-School raffle to win school supplies, try the Lunch Tray Relay and sharpen your math skills in a counting obstacle course. Plus, try a STEM activity to get your brain waves moving.
Cost: $24 adult admission, $16 kids admission
For more information about the Back-to-School Bash celebration at Miami Children’s Museum, visit miamichildrensmuseum.org
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Cybrary Computer Centers -Online Class
Microsoft 365 Excel for Business: Data Validation and Conditional Formatting
Time: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
This class will showcase the new Microsoft 365 Excel software. A workshop for business professionals and entrepreneurs who want to learn how to utilize data validation to improve the accuracy of their spreadsheets and utilize conditional formatting to highlight specific information. Data validation allows you to control exactly what type of information people may enter into a particular row, column or cell. Conditional formatting makes it easier to notice patterns and trends when examining large volumes of raw data. Please note the menu options will be different from older versions of the Microsoft Excel software.
Cost: Free
To register, visit http://broward.libnet.info/event/6806021
For information on more online classes being offered, visit Broward County Library’s events page at: www.broward.org/Library/Events/Pages/default.aspx
Saturday, Aug. 13
Back-to-School Shopping Spree
Fenstersheib Law Group
520 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard
Hallandale, FL 33309
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Fenstersheib Law Group is happy to be giving back to the community with a Back-to-School Shopping Spree and Backpack giveaway. You can register for a chance to win one of two $250 shopping sprees. The backpacks will be given on a first come first served basis.
To sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tell-robert-back-to-school-giveaway-tickets-377937389907
Saturday, Aug. 13
Sunset Place Mall
5701 Sunset Drive
South Miami, FL 33143
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
This event will provide parents with opportunities to get their kids ready for back-to-school. There will be special discounts from participating mall stores, raffles, face painting, giveaways and more.
Cost: Free
Saturday, Aug. 13
Marino Campus Open House
400 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Marino Campus is a postsecondary educational institution for young adults (ages 18-28) with autism and other developmental disabilities. We offer unique technical diploma programs in computer technology, business, and hospitality industries that prepare students for today’s workforce and gainful employment. This open house is for autistic adults/adults with disabilities, their families, and service providers.
Cost: Free
For more information on Marino Campus, visit www.marinocampus.com.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Block Party Back-to-School Community Fair
JL and Enid W. Demps Park
11350 SW 216 Street
Miami, FL 33170
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
This two-hour community event is designed for youth and families. There will be fee school supplies, backpacks, medical testing, games, prizes and community resources.
You must register ahead of time for this event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/block-party-back-to-school-community-event-tickets-374579506387.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Free Health Fair
L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center
1409 NW 6th Street (Sistrunk Boulevard)
Fort Lauderdale
Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
This free health fair will offer breast exams; blood pressure and blood sugar measurement; pap smears; emergency preparedness; child health education, physical therapy; testing for blood sugar/diabetes, cholesterol and vision and glaucoma; and screenings for skin care, mental health, HIV/hepatitis, colon cancer, dental, dementia and men’s health. The public is invited regardless of any legal or insurance status.
Pre-registration is encouraged online at https://is.gd/lauderdale2022. For assistance with appointment scheduling, call 786-353-7361 or email docs@med.miami.edu.