October 2022 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Now – Monday, Jan 29, 2023

Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 SW Second Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: Museum Hours

Very Eric Carle is the first North American traveling exhibit for children inspired by the art of beloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle. Exhibit visitors will step into the pages of Eric Carle’s colorful picture books. His classic “Very” series, all illustrated in his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique, introduces five special insects who take journeys of discovery. Each story is a testament to Eric Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination.

For more information and to book a visit, please go to mods.org.

October 11, 13 & 27

Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond” Job Fairs

The Salvation Army of Broward County

100 SW 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: Tuesday, Oct. 11 – 10 a.m. –noon. Thursday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.. Thursday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. – noon

The Salvation Army of Broward County is seeking South Florida residents with a positive outlook and an affinity for philanthropy and fun to apply for seasonal bell ringer positions during the nonprofit organization’s three job fairs.

For more information, contact Robert Beasley at Robert.Beasley@uss.salvationarmy.org or call (954) 712-2480.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Hollywood Kia Cares

6011 Pembroke Road

Hollywood, FL

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Hollywood Kia has teamed up with the Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative to offer free screening mammograms and heart screenings at its Hollywood location.

The mammograms are by appointment only. To secure an appointment, contact WBHI at 305-825-4081 or email mercedes@flbreasthealth.com.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Eat Your Heart Out

Galleria Fort Lauderdale

2414 East Sunrise Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join Local 10′s Morning Co-Anchor Eric Yutzy for a fun-filled and delectable dining experience while raising funds for The Heart Gallery of Fort Lauderdale, a respected nonprofit organization committed to finding loving families for the hardest to place foster children.

Cost: $150 per person

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.heartgalleryofbroward.org

Friday, Oct. 14

Caribbean Culture Fest

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL

Caribbean Culture Fest is a fusion of arts, food, and music. Its goal is to promote Caribbean Culture as a whole. The 3-Day event is designed for Caribbean natives and descendants from all over the world to come together with family and friends to experience this rich culture.

Cost: Tickets range from $30 - $80

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-caribbean-culture-fest-pre-early-bird-2-days-sat-sun-tickets-tickets-345743537227

Saturday, Oct. 15

Riverwalk Fall Festival

Esplanade Park – Downtown Fort Lauderdale

400 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

There’s bushels of afternoon fun for the whole family with gourmet food trucks, carnival themed games, pumpkin decorating and a special VIP Beer Garden. Well behaved pets are welcome.

Cost: Free (carnival themed games, food and beverages do have a cost)

For more information visit Events@GoRiverwalk.com.

Friday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 23

Home Design and Remodeling Show

Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center

10901 Coral Way (24th Street)

Miami, FL 33165

Time: 12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., except Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Attend the Home Show to experience South Florida’s premier destination for everything Home Design and Home Improvement. There’s more than 150,000 square feet of exhibitions and products.

Cost: Tickets start at $12.

For more information, visit https://homeshows.net/home-show-dates-miami/

Sunday, Oct. 23

South Florida Hooters Breast Cancer Fundraiser

Hooters Restaurant

6345 North Andrews Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 11 a.m. – closing

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, South Florida Hooters locations are selling calendars, with $1 of every sale supporting breast cancer research, and holding fundraisers. Pink themed fundraisers include bake sales, corn hole tournaments and giant games, including a Connect Four and Jenga.

Cost: Donation based

For more information on this event and other pink themed events this month at Hooters, visit https://hootersflorida.com/october-pink-events/.

Saturday, Oct. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 30

Fall Celebration & Food Drive

Shops at Merrick Park

358 San Lorenzo Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The special event will benefit Branches, a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing opportunities to hardworking families and their children to help them break the cycle of generational poverty. Guests of all ages will enjoy games on the green, live music, a special pumpkin patch photo opportunity and a Farmer’s Market (Sunday only).

Shops at Merrick Park is encouraging attending families to bring a non-perishable Thanksgiving food item (instant mashed potatoes, boxed/bagged stuffing, canned cranberry sauce, canned green beans and sweet potatoes, canned/jarred gravy) for donation to Branches. The charity will also offer gift bags containing Thanksgiving meal “fixings” for a $10 donation.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Oct. 30

Hometown Heroes Parade

Parade Route: Biscayne Blvd. from Intercontinental Hotel to FTX Arena

Time: Parade: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Family Fun Fest: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

An annual Parade of heroes to celebrate the sacrifices first responders and healthcare workers have made for Miami-Dade County residents, including during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The parade procession will begin at 11 a.m. starting on Biscayne Blvd. from the Intercontinental Hotel concluding at the FTX Arena’s Parcel B. The parade will include healthcare professionals, police and fire departments, elected officials, marching bands and more.

After the street parade, guests can enjoy a waterfront parade on Biscayne Bay that will celebrate healthcare workers, the U.S. Coast Guard, fire departments, and police. Additional programming will include vessels with water-spraying features, Jet Ski aerialists and a Flyboard aerialist. Enjoy interactive activities and events, art displays, food trucks, live performances and more at the Family Fun Fest located at the FTX Arena’s Parcel B. The event will begin at noon and will be free and open to all.

Cost: Free