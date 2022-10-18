Local 10 gets ready for 9th annual ‘Day of Giving’

It’s that time of year when people begin collecting non-perishables for Thanksgiving and donating the items to their local food pantries.

It’s that time of year when people begin collecting non-perishables for Thanksgiving and donating the items to their local food pantries.

In 2022, hunger relief organizations are feeling the ripple effects of a pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation.

Many local nonprofits have been meeting the unprecedented food needs of their communities with dwindling resources. The Local 10 Day of Giving exists to help our nonprofits serve the hungry and homeless in every season.

One of the organizations, Manna-Share-A-Meal, has been in operation for almost three decades and doesn’t receive any government assistance.

The all-volunteer nonprofit in Davie feeds more than 150 families for Thanksgiving. Thanks to viewer donations last year, Manna fed multiple families beyond the holidays.

“We are so blessed, because we live in South Florida,” said lead volunteer Louise Gigliotti. “You never let us down.”

Since 2014, the Local 10 Day of Giving has collected upwards of 83,000 pounds of food. In 2020, we incorporated online giving for viewers to give monetary donations safely and conveniently.

This year, we will continue to build upon that successful track record and invite our viewers once again to give online. In partnership with The Miami Foundation, our Local 10 Fund is in place for you to start donating to the Day of Giving.

All you have to do is click here or scroll to the bottom of this page for the donation form. Please indicate “Day of Giving” in the gift instructions section.

If you prefer in-person giving, on Friday, November 18, Local 10 anchors and reporters will be fanned across multiple Publix Super Markets locations to receive non-perishable foods, along with new, unwrapped toys.

The gifts will benefit the following South Florida nonprofits: Broward Outreach Centers, Harvest Drive, Joshua’s Heart Foundation, Make-A-Wish-Veterans, Manna-Share-A-Meal, Miami Rescue Mission and Star of the Sea Foundation.

The following Publix stores are part of the Local 10 Day of Giving:

Miami-Dade

Kendall (Store 658)

9105 South Dadeland Blvd.

Miami, FL 33156

(305) 670-8929

Miami Shores (Store 794)

9050 Biscayne Blvd Miami Shores, FL 33138

(305) 751-4075

Broward

Fort Lauderdale (Store 70)

3400 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

(954) 564-9612

Hollywood (Store 1454)

1700 Sheridan Street

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 927-5680

Pembroke Pines - Paraiso Parc (Store 1068)

15729 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

(954) 431-2261

Monroe

Key Largo (Store 376)

101437 Overseas Hwy (Tradewinds Plaza) Key Largo, FL, 33037-4505

(305) 451-0808

At the end of the campaign, all monetary donations will be tallied and equally distributed to the seven nonprofits, serving Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. We will also calculate and report the total pounds of food collected.

Let’s make 2022 another banner year. Give generously. One day will go a long way. That’s the Local 10 Day of Giving promise.