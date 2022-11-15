Harvest Drive continues to help South Florida families in need this Holiday season

As part of Local 10's Day of Giving campaign, "Harvest Drive" is highlighted for its efforts as it continues to help South Florida families this Holiday season.

Harvest Drive is getting ready to help more South Florida families this Holiday season.

“Coming from two immigrant parents who didn’t have a lot and coming to America and now having the fortune to have amazing food and shelter, it’s great to give and not receive,” said Paula Gorokhovskys, a student volunteer.

For thirty years, the organization has operated on two simple tenets, help families in need and teach children to give. The organization was recognized on Tuesday with a proclamation from Broward County for all its years of service.

“When you have kids calling you after they graduate or they’re going to be in that room with us side-by-side with their kids, you know that after 30 years, you did something right,” said Renee Herman, Founder of Harvest Drive.

Harvest Drive started in 1992, at one school helping a few families for Thanksgiving.

The word spread and the non-profit expanded to a network of schools, feeding and clothing tens of thousands of people through the years.

“Now we’re in 13 distribution sites throughout Broward County, with over 200 schools participating,” said Herman.

As a result of the pandemic, Harvest Drive transitioned from a mostly seasonal to a year-round operation.

School social workers provide lists of families in need and the organization does the rest.

“The girls work in this portable almost every day and they fill referrals,” said Herman.

Ground zero is Western High in Davie, where three trailers house all the donated items, including non-perishables.

The Holidays remain the organizations busiest time of year, which is why the organization is part of the Local 10 Day of Giving. It hopes to receive Thanksgiving staples to feed all their families.

With an all-volunteer and student heavy workforce, it depends on generous South Floridians to make more miracles happen.

“I feel like Harvest Drive is really important for families in need who want to celebrate Thanksgiving but don’t have the means to,” said Porsha Adoghe, a student volunteer.

To find out how you can help the South Florida community, visit our “Day of Giving” page by clicking on this link.