7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival: Open Call for Auditions

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation is inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival.

“This is a showcase of the most talented young people, not only in Miami Beach but throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “We are amazed yearly by the level of performers that we discover at the Youth Music Festival.”

The event will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Collins Avenue, but the deadline to apply is Dec. 12.

According to event organizers, the audition is open to bands or individuals who perform live music of any genre -- rock, jazz, Latin, electronic, folk, classical, funk, or the spoken word.

At least one member of each band must be a resident of Miami-Dade County, and everyone in the group must be under the age of 18 at the time of the music festival.

To apply, musicians 18 and under, who perform live music must complete an online form at www.miamibeach.rocks and submit audition links.

Acts that are chosen to perform will receive an honorarium. For more information, send an email to info@rhythmfoundation.com or call 305-672-5202.