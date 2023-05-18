May-August 2023 Community Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Now – May 31

Ancestor Art Exhibit

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center

6161 NW 22 Avenue

Miami, FL 33142

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

This exhibition features works by Macedonian artist and filmmaker Kiro Urdin. Urdin is an award-winning multi-media artist who melds together paintings, film, dance, video, photography, literature, philosophy, and design.

For more information on tickets, visit AHCACMiami.org.

Now – May 31

Hallandale Monthly Art Exhibit

Cultural Community Center

410 SE 3rd Street

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Time: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Yolanda C. Blanco will be displaying her Oil on Canvas

Cost: Free

For more information on Yolanda C. Blanco’s art, contact her at yolycb@yahoo.com

Now – May 31

Dine & Delight

Shops at Merrick Park

358 San Lorenzo Avenue

Coral Gables, FL

Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on weekends

Treat the family to a breakfast, lunch or dinner of $75 or more through May 31 and receive a $25 future dining gift card.

Shoppers must visit https://dinetodelight.com to register for the program. Dining receipts including date, restaurant, location and purchase total must be uploaded as proof of purchase. Receipt submissions will be accepted through June 30, 2023. Offer valid for dine-in, takeout, or delivery options (gift card purchases not valid).

Now – May 31

“Your Story is Our Story”

History Fort Lauderdale

231 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Through modern visual storytelling, History Fort Lauderdale will present the backgrounds, cultural traditions, and personal stories of Fort Lauderdale’s past and present residents in this photo exhibition.

Cost: $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students. Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.

Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

Now – August 13

Fresco Art Show & Exhibition

Lucid Art Gallery

10-12 NE 41st Street

Miami, FL 33137

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The exhibition will feature 12 international artists that will showcase new works that identify with the concept of “a fresh start.”

For more information, visit LucidDesignDistrict.com

Thursday, May 18

Community Town Hall Forum

O.B. Johnson Park

1000 NW 8th Avenue

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

This is an invitation to residents to learn more about the redevelopments of the west quadrant and discuss issues that matter to them. Several guest speakers, including public officials, will be on hand.

For more information, contact 954-661-8749.

Thursday, May 18 – Friday, July 21

South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Chamber Music Series

Various locations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Coming off its highly acclaimed 25th anniversary season, SFSO offers passionate performances of classical masterpieces featuring award-winning musicians and illustrious guest artists.

Cost: General admission tickets for each program are $30; a three concert package is $75. Student tickets are $15 each.

Tickets are available to purchase by calling 954-522-8445 or by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.

Friday, May 19

Arctic: Our Frozen Planet

The AutoNation® IMAX® 3D Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science

401 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: Various Show Times

The epic film, narrated by award-winning actor, Benedict Cumberbatch, will take the audience on a yearlong adventure through the seasons in the Arctic while shedding light on the tremendous effects that global warming in the Arctic has on the world.

For tickets, please visit mods.org/tickets and for show times, please visit mods.org/showtimes.

Friday, May 19

Master Chorale of South Florida – Light in the Shadows

Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church

5555 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 8 p.m.

This concert is in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. It will feature popular songs from the likes of John Lennon and James Taylor and excerpts from works written about the disease and the Alzheimer’s experience.

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. No charge for students.

For more information, visit https://www.masterchoraleofsouthflorida.org/light-in-the-shadows

Friday, May 19 – Monday, September 4

Expedition: Dinosaur

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: Museum Hours

This traveling exhibit combines life-size, lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, featuring realistic movements and sound. Engaging and educational interactive experiences explain dinosaur movement, digestion, and evolution, and showcase the life and methods of dinosaur fossil hunters from the 1800s to today.

For more information, please visit mods.org/expeditiondinosaur.

Sunday, May 21

Master Chorale of South Florida – Light in the Shadows

FAU University Theater

777 Glades Road

Boca Raton, FL

Time: 4 p.m.

This concert is in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. It will feature popular songs from the likes of John Lennon and James Taylor and excerpts from works written about the disease and the Alzheimer’s experience.

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. No charge for students.

For more information, visit https://www.masterchoraleofsouthflorida.org/light-in-the-shadows

Tuesday, May 23

Milonga Under the Stars: A Great Night of Tango Fusion

Cultural Arts Center at John Knox Village

400 SW 3rd St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Time: 7 p.m.

Complete with award-winning tango dancers, This improvisational show delivers an exciting experience that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Cost: $26

For tickets, visit https://johnknoxvillage.com/events/

Saturday, May 27

“Revelations In Rhythm”

Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts at Florida Memorial University

15800 NW 42nd Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33054.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Starring Marshall L. Davis, Jr. and directed by special guest star Savion Glover, this live performance is a celebration of African Rhythms and American Tap Dance that examines tap’s sacred traditions and music created by Blacks during enslavement as a form of spiritual practice, prayer, and praise.

Cost: $35

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite - REVELATIONS IN RHYTHM with MARSHALL L. DAVIS JR. directed by Savion Glover.

Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show

Ocean Drive 11th-14th Street

Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12 p.m.

The weekend will feature sea demonstrations by professional jet skiers, ThunderCats boat racing exhibition and the Cigarette Offshore Powerboat Racing Demonstration. After the sea portion, look to the sky for our country’s state of the art military technology including Parachute teams, jet demonstrations, air and sea search and rescue exercises, and more.

Cost: Tickets start at $65

For more information visit www.USAsalute.com