Local students receive combined $200K in college scholarships

WESTON, Fla. – For more than three decades, the Rotary Club of Weston has been awarding college scholarships to area students.

At its annual Scholarship Breakfast last week, the community service organization gifted $200,000 to 68 students graduating from Cypress Bay High School, Western High School, Sagemont School, Children’s Harbor and HANDY.

“I have been part of the scholarship committee for more than 20 years now, and it is one of my favorite things about being a Rotarian,” said Steve Goldstein, Scholarship Co-Chair. “We know these deserving students will go far and are proud to play a role in their journey.”

The gifts ranged from $250 to full, four-year scholarships. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community service hours and extracurricular activities with emphasis placed on financial need.

At the breakfast, a special award was also given in memory of Aden Perry, the heroic Western High student who died trying to save another teen whose car submerged in a Sunrise lake.

The majority of the $200,000 was raised through golf tournaments and raffles. To date, the Rotary Club of Weston has awarded more than $2,000,000 in college scholarships.