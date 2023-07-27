Miami-Dade public defender, nonprofit partner to open call center

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Agape Network, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people overcome addictions, has partnered with the Miami-Dade public defender to establish a state-of-the-art call center on the Agape Wings campus. The call center will be staffed by women receiving services at Agape and will provide them with opportunities to earn a living wage, receive health insurance and develop essential work skills.

“This innovative partnership is allowing Agape to help women reach their full God-given potential,” said Claudio Perez, President and CEO of Agape. “This dynamic program helps support Agape’s medical home model of integrated care and recovery, providing the wraparound services needed to promote strong and economically self-sufficient women and their families.”

Agape Network call center. (Photo courtesy of Agape Network)

The partnership represents a significant milestone in the ongoing commitment of the Miami-Dade public defender to support and uplift individuals in the community who need assistance.

“We are thrilled to work with the Agape Network to open this call center on their campus, for their clients,” said Carlos J. Martinez, Miami-Dade Public Defender. “It helps us staff our call center and it changes lives. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to ensuring equal access to justice for all members of our community.”

A news conference was held Thursday to announce the collaboration. Government officials attended the groundbreaking, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee.

Agape Network is located in southwest Miami-Dade. For more information about the call center and other programs, visit www.theagapenetwork.org.