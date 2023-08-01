Local church donates supplies to help kids go back-to-school

(left) Cornerstone Christian Church volunteers sorting and packing back-to-school items. (right) Youth volunteer Amy Vazquez fills backpacks at The Miami Rescue Mission

MIAMI – With the new school year fast approaching, stores are replete with supplies to give kids all they need to succeed.

But not all kids can get their hands on these essential items due to economic instability and homelessness.

Fortunately, many local groups are mobilizing to make a difference.

Last Saturday, one of those groups, Cornerstone Christian Church of South Florida, a ministry located north of Kendall in Southwest Miami-Dade County, donated back-to-school supplies to The Caring Place, a nonprofit that serves the homeless and needy in South Florida.

Cornerstone Christian Church volunteers collected a variety of new supplies, including backpacks and sneakers, to equip students of all ages from head to toe. They brought the items to The Caring Place’s downtown campus, The Miami Rescue Mission, where they sorted and filled some 200 backpacks.

“I woke up today thinking about impacting my community with my energy and faith,” said Cornerstone Christian Church youth volunteer, Will Zepeda. “I’m joyful I helped out my fellow church members to pack kids school supplies.”

“It was great to be part of the next step in getting the supplies to the families in need,” said Cornerstone Outreach Director Nicole Ferretti. “I look forward to the next opportunity to volunteer.”

Cornerstone Christian Church is a longtime monthly supporter of The Caring Place. In addition to school supplies, the church also collects nonperishable foods for the organization during the fall.

“The Caring Place could not do this if it was not for our community organizations and individuals doing backpack and sneaker drives. I love seeing the excitement from our own community,” said The Caring Place President Rev. Ronald Brummitt.

The Caring Place will be distributing all the school supplies collected from the community to upwards of 600 kids this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at their property in Miami Gardens.

“Each family that drives through not only receives the items just for their children but also drive through a prayer tent and receive prayer for their family and their children,” added Brummitt.

If you’d like more information about The Caring Place or to volunteer, call Patricia McPhoy at 305-572-2007 or email PMcPhoy@caringplace.org.