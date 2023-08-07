WPLG hosts second ‘Green Street’ event

WPLG Local 10 will be hosting another planting and tree giveaway as part of our seasonal Green Street campaign.

In September, Local 10 will be heading back to its tree-planting roots. We will be planting new green landscape and giving away nearly 200 fruit trees at Gratigny Plateau Park.

The park, located in northeast Miami-Dade County, holds special significance for the station, since we spearheaded the effort to build and inaugurate it in the summer of 2014.

Nearly 10 years later, we look forward to reinvesting in its natural beauty and fulfilling the goal of increasing tree canopy in South Florida.

Trees are one of the Earth’s greatest natural resources. They provide food and help keep our air supply clean. With Green Street, we aim to make South Florida greener one neighborhood and tree at a time. Green Street will not only unite and beautify communities, but also coalesce volunteers to be part of the process of creating healthy and sustainable environments.

Our first tree planting event took place at Lake Stevens Park in northwest Miami-Dade County. There, we planted 66 native trees and gave away 125 fruit trees to residents. We are looking to plant trees in Broward County in 2024.

Stay tuned to Local 10 News for more information and updates on Green Street.

Green Street is sponsored by Vera Cadillac Buick GMC.