Local 10 celebrates 10th annual Big Bus Toy Express

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express is celebrating ten years of making holiday wishes come true this December.

Since 2014, it has collected nearly 140,000 new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This year’s campaign to bring loads of holiday cheer is on Dec. 8.

Local 10 and Big Bus Miami are teaming up again to stop at a neighborhood near you. From Kendall to Coral Springs, the Big Bus Toy Express team will be working all day to collect your gifts.

Anchor Eric Yutzy will get things started bright and early in Miami-Dade County. In the afternoon, Kristi Krueger will take the wheel in Broward County. They’ll be joined by U.S. Marines in full-dress uniforms, festive choirs, and holiday characters.

The Big Bus Toy Express has some new stops this year, and each will feature special surprises to get everyone in the spirit of giving. And, if you’d like to start giving early, you can make a donation here to Toys for Toys.

Below is the Big Bus Toy Express Dec. 8 schedule and the list of drop-off locations:

Miami-Dade

KENDALL : 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. at the Five Below, at 10600 N. Kendall Dr.



DORAL : 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at Walgreens, at 9675 NW 41 St.



DOWNTOWN MIAMI : 9 to 10 a.m., at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd.



AVENTURA: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Walgreens, at 18665 Biscayne Blvd.



Broward