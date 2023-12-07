Big Bus Toy Express gets ready for Friday’s journey through South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is still time to drop off your new unwrapped toy donations.

The Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express team was preparing on Thursday afternoon for a day-long journey to collect gifts for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

There will be nine stops with U.S. Marines and a team of elves from the North Pole who are ready to pick up your donations for needy children in South Florida.

Four of the stops are on Friday morning in Miami-Dade County with Anchor Eric Yutz. The other five are on Friday afternoon in Broward County with Anchor Kristi Krueger.

CELEBRATE WITH ERIC

The first stop is in Kendall from 6 to 7 a.m. at the Five Below, at 10600 N. Kendall Dr.

The second stop is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at Walgreens, at 9675 NW 41 St., in Doral.

The third stop is from 9 to 10 a.m., at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., in downtown Miami.

The fourth stop is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Walgreens, at 18665 Biscayne Blvd., in Aventura.

CELEBRATE WITH KRISTI

The fifth stop is from 12 to 1 p.m., at Five Below, at 5161 Sheridan St., in Hollywood.

The sixth stop is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Walgreens, at 15911 Pines Boulevard, in Pembroke Pines

The seventh stop is from 3 to 4 p.m., at Walgreens, at 3015 S. University Drive, in Davie.

The eighth stop is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Tropical Financial Credit Union, at 8247 W. Sunrise Boulevard, in Plantation

The ninth stop is from 6 to 7 p.m., at The Walk, at 2750 N. University Drive, in Coral Springs.