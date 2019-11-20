MIAMI – If there weren't people who fell for fake coupon scams, the crooks would probably stop running them.

The newest "sounds too good to be true" scheme concerns a Kohl's coupon promising $100 off to celebrate the store's 57th anniversary.

All the user has to do to receive the "deal" is fill out an online survey, which hands over tons of personal information to the bad guys.

Kohl's put out word that the scam had nothing to do with the company.

"Please know, we are not running any promotion for a $100 coupon. Any website or group offering this is not in affiliation with us," Kohl's tweeted.