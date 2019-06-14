Consumer

Flip flops for $1 at Old Navy

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - The temperatures outside may say otherwise, but summer doesn't officially begin until Saturday when the annual flip flop sale returns to Old Navy.

On Saturday, June 15, the retail store will sell their popular flip flops for just $1 in the "One Dolla Balla Flip Flop Sale".

That's right. Flip flops that usually sell for $3.99 will only cost you a buck on Saturday.

Even better, you can win up to $24,000 if you find a pair of golden flip flops that will be hidden throughout each and every Old Navy store.

