Flip flops for $1 at Old Navy

MIAMI - The temperatures outside may say otherwise, but summer doesn't officially begin until Saturday when the annual flip flop sale returns to Old Navy.

On Saturday, June 15, the retail store will sell their popular flip flops for just $1 in the "One Dolla Balla Flip Flop Sale".

That's right. Flip flops that usually sell for $3.99 will only cost you a buck on Saturday.

Even better, you can win up to $24,000 if you find a pair of golden flip flops that will be hidden throughout each and every Old Navy store.

THIS SATURDAY, 6/15: Your favorite flops are just a buck in-store & online – plus, get in-store QUICK QUICK QUICK to find the golden flip flop (like an actual, flashy gold flip flop) for a chance to win $24K!



Get all the deets: https://t.co/wRYagzr2hC pic.twitter.com/QHiWBwlMMW — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) June 11, 2019

