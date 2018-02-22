IRS issues warning about tax return scam targeting millions

WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning about a tax return scam that could affect millions this year.

So far, the number of victims has reached into the thousands in just a few days, WSB reports.

According to the IRS, scammers file fraudulent tax returns using personal information stolen from tax preparers' computers. Victims are then contacted by the crooks, posing as debt collectors, and telling them the money needs to be returned to a collection agency.

However, the collection agency in question is really the account of the scammers; which means victims are hit twice as there was never a deposit and funds were transferred that didn't have to be.

If you feel you have been targeted by the scam, you are urged to call the IRS immediately.

