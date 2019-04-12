Kohl's announces 'Military Mondays' for weekly discounts throughout the year

MIAMI - Kohl's announced a new discount for all active and former military personnel and their families throughout the year.

"Military Mondays" will give those who serve and served a 15 percent in-store discount each and every Monday through the year.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president, district manager, and a champion for the military discount. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”

Military personnel and veterans just need to show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID to get the discount.

