Leave it to Layron helps homeowners in Hammocks, Liberty City

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - This year's Spring Break turn-up was all about cleaning-up for one group of University of West Florida students, and senior Terry Gross was ready to work.

The Miami South Ridge graduate was among nearly two dozen students with UWF’s Baptist Collegiate Ministries who spread good will everywhere they went. From picking up garbage on the beach to cleaning up brush and debris from the backyard of a home, they did it all with a smile.

"Give back, show love," Gross said. "The world is full of hate. We have to show love."

Tony Olesky, a campus minister who heads up effort ,said he has led many Spring Break mission trips with motivated volunteers like Gross for several years. Most recently, Olesky allowed the volunteers to work with the Fine Design Builders and Local 10 News' Leave It to Layron.

"Jesus said, the greatest among you will be your servant, so we just want to implement that lifestyle and be servants," Olesky said.

After helping Oscar Adderly move back into his home in Miami's Liberty City, the team was willing to move over to the Hammocks, a suburb in Miami-Dade County, but there was no need.

Residents who said they were dealing with an inept community association, and they were stuck with a pile of garbage near their Hammocks properties, and close to Gilbert Porter Elementary students, contacted Leave it to Layron.

After the Leave it to Layron team pushed for a solution, an attorney representing the Hammocks Community Association said the trash would be cleaned up in three weeks. The Miami-Dade County's environmental services gave the association a March 16 deadline, and threatened them with financial penalties. The job got done.

"We are very happy," Eloina Quiros said. "Thank you Channel 10!"



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.