Man charged with contracting without license after 'Leave it to Layron' investigation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against Jeffrey Miller. Miller is the owner of Millerspec Creations, but was arrested in April following a "Leave it to Layron" investigation.

Prosecutors charged Miller with possession of oxycodone, grand theft and contracting without a license.

Miller advertised his shutter installation and contracting services on his website. The website also boasts, "We are licensed and insured."

But authorities said Miller was not a licensed contractor and, therefore, should not have been advertising his services.

Abdon Williams was the first Millerspec customer to reach out to the LITL team. He paid Miller $1,840 as a deposit for hurricane shutters. Williams has yet to see Miller, those shutters or his deposit returned.

Miller's story only prompted more calls and emails to the LITL team from other Millerspec customers who live in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. They also contacted law enforcement officials.

Miller's arrest report detailed how he reportedly gave one customer a copy of a business tax receipt.

Deputies reported the document belonged to another company whose owner claimed to never have had any dealings with Miller.

According to the arrest report, deputies found an oxycodone pill in Miller's pocket when he was arrested. They also found a copy of a Millerspec Creations' work agreement for a $1,200 renovation job. The check was cashed, but the work was not done and the customer "has not been able to make contact with [Miller] since," deputies wrote in the report.

No one answered when we went by the Davie address where Miller was arrested.

According to court documents, Miller's attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his client's behalf, but declined to comment when we called.

