North Miami Beach police help consignors get items back from shuttered business

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - It's been a saga ever since the first C. Madeleine's consignor reached out to Local 10's "Leave it to Layron" team earlier this year.

Richard Kirsh and his wife owned the upscale vintage consignment shop on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach for more than a decade. The couple was forced to close up shop last spring and moved all of the merchandise into a nearby storage facility.

The plan was to find another location and reopen the store.

That plan, though, never took shape.

After our first story aired, C. Madeleine's owners were hit with lawsuits from consignors looking for their items, along with a former employee looking to be compensated for their work.

The LITL team continued to receive messages and calls from consignors looking for help and getting their items back.

The LITL later learned Kirsh was thousands of dollars behind on his storage bill.

Eventually, all of the consigned merchandise that was moved into nearly a dozen storage units was set to be sold at auction.

Then, a pre-Christmas miracle took place.

The LITL team learned just days before the bidding was supposed to begin that all of those items had been removed from storage.

"We've gone to exceptional expense to protect the consignors' items," Kirsh said.

We paid him another visit after learning he'd paid a portion of his bill to gain access to the items and his records.

"We accept that responsibility," Kirsh said.

The items are now being held in another facility while he works to contact consignors to return their merchandise.

He said he hopes to complete that process within the next few weeks.

This time, though, North Miami Beach police will be helping to facilitate that process.

In fact, detectives told the LITL team they were contacted by a number of consignors who saw our stories. Detectives also viewed our stories and helped facilitate clearing the items out of the storage units.

Detectives said no criminal charges have been filed, and encourage anyone with a C. Madeleine's consignment agreement to contact them to get their items back.

Detective Z. Simmons: 305-948-2940, ext. 2834; Zoila.Simmons@nmbpd.org.

Major Richard Rand: 305-948-2940; Richard.Rand@nmbpd.org.

