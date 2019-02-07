DeWALT drills sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon recalled due to shock hazard

MIAMI - A popular drill has been recalled by DeWALT tools due to the possibility of shock hazards.

Over 122,000 drills are being recalled, 114,000 of which were sold in the U.S. at stores like Home Depot, Lowe's and online at Amazon.

The recalled drills were sold between Sept. 2017 and Nov. 2018.

The yellow and black drill models are DWD110 and DWD112. The dates codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are engraved on the drill below the label.

Owners of the drill are urged not to use them and contact DeWALT for free repair.

CLICK HERE for more information on the recall, or call 855-752-5259.

