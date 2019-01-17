RXBAR voluntarily recalls variety of protein bar flavors

RXBAR is voluntarily recalling a variety of its protein bar flavors due to "a potential undeclared peanut allergen," the company announced this week.

The varieties impacted have best-by dates between Jan. 14 and Oct. 19.

Below is a list of flavors impacted by the recall:

• RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry and Pumpkin Spice.

• RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast and Chocolate Chip.

RXBAR first identified the potential for peanut allergens in its Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate varieties in December and initiated a recall for those two flavors.

The company is now expanding the recall, as more customers have come forward to say they have experienced allergic reactions to additional varieties.



