Target recalls USB charging cables due to fire, shock hazards

MIAMI - Target has issued a recall for nearly 90,000 USB charging cables due to the possibility they can become electrically charged and start fires.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Target has received 14 reports of the heyday 3-foot lightning USB cord smoking, sparking or igniting.

Two reports of consumer's burning their fingers have also been received by the CPSC.

The cords sold nationwide at Target stores and online have the word "heyday" printed on the connector and come with the model number 080 08 8261.

The CPSC recommends users stop using the cords immediately and return them to Target for a full refund.

