Whole Foods recalls baby spinach products amid salmonella fears

MIAMI - Whole Foods Market is recalling items with baby spinach over Salmonella fears on Friday, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Stur Farms' recall prompted the supermarket's decision to recall salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps sold at stores in Florida.

No illnesses had been reported as of Friday morning, but the disease can cause fatal infections in children and the elderly.

The recall also affects stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

