Hang up! Government warns of social security scam

WASHINGTON - A new scam making the rounds has become so concerning, even the government has issued a warning to prevent further victims.

The scam involves the Social Security Administration in which you receive an imposter robocall saying your benefits will end.

However, the Federal Trade Commission says to immediately hang up, and whatever you do, don't press 1.

LISTEN - FTC Scam Robocall

According to the FTC:

Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended.

The real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits.

The real SSA will never tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on a gift card.

The current Social Security scam is the number one scam on the government's radar with nearly 73,000 reports filed in the first six months of 2019.

