Scammers targeting credit card chips

MIAMI - The more technology we use in our everyday lives, the more crooks are out to scam us for everything we're worth.

A new scam called shimming targets information from the chips on credit cards used for purchases, according to WTVT.

The information is stolen after a device called a shim, which contains a microchip and flash storage, is placed inside a businesses' data reader.

Once inside, the shim steals the credit card information and saves it.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about the new scam.

“If you insert the card and it’s very tight that could be a sign report it to the merchant,” the organization's Bryan Oglesby told WTVT.

