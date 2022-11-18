How to enter this year’s Secret Santa Giveaway

The holiday season is full of giving, and Local 10 loves to be in that spirit.

Once again, we spread joy with our “Secret Santa” giveaway.⁣

Each weekday from Nov. 28 through Dec. 27, we will award a prize to one lucky winner in the 6 a.m. newscast. The winner will also be announced here on Local10.com.

To enter, you MUST download the Local 10 News app. You will find the contest on the left hand side.

To download the app for iPhone, click here.

To download the app for Android, click here.

Below is a list of prizes that will be given away this year:

Banana Bay Resort & Marina in Marathon: 3 day/ 2 night stay for two adults including resort fee

B Resort & Spa in Orlando: 3 day/2 night stay for two in a stunning pool view room with breakfast for two

B Ocean Fort Lauderdale: 3 day/ 2 night stay for two with daily breakfast at Naked Crab

Hard Rock Guitar gift basket: Includes electric guitar, 1 night stay Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Guitar hotel, dinner for two. $800 value.

3 day/2 night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach and a $150 gift certificate to Coconuts Restaurant

Vera Cadillac, Buick, GMC: $1,000 gift card toward any purchase or service

$500 gift card FOGO DE CHAO restaurants, now with locations in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach

$500 gift card El Dorado Furniture

$500 gift card City Furniture

Four tickets to see CHICAGO at the Broward Center

$500 VISA gift card , courtesy of DADE COUNTY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

$500 gift card Contour Day Spa

$500 gift card Dunkin’

$500 gift card PDQ

$500 gift card Hooters

$500 gift card Walgreens

$500 gift card Galleria Fort Lauderdale

$500 gift card Publix

Trip for 2 to NY to see Live with Kelly and Ryan , hotel stay, flight & $500 spending cash

Hummer EV Bike, courtesy of Vera Cadillac, Buick, GMC, $4,000 value.

CONTEST RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING:

Open only to residents of the United States within the WPLG-TV viewing area of Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties in Florida, who are currently age 18 or over in their state of residence, and who have the capacity to enter into legally binding contracts and satisfy all eligibility requirements. Employees of WPLG-TV (collectively, the “Sponsor”), and members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) are not eligible. Void where prohibited.

This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER:

A. Viewers must download Local 10 News App to be eligible to win. Entrants must find the Secret Santa article and register for a chance to win a daily prize. Unlimited entries permitted.

B. Registration period is from Wednesday 11/23/222 thru Thursday 12/22/22 at 12:00 p.m.

SELECTION OF WINNER/ELIGIBILITY AND PRIZE:

All entries must be received by 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, to be eligible for the drawing. No mass-produced or photocopied entries will be accepted.

Entries that are incomplete, illegible or damaged are void and will not be accepted or eligible. Only legible and complete entry forms will be accepted and eligible. Sponsor is not responsible for misdirected, lost, late or damaged entries. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

One (1) winner will be randomly selected each weekday on the Local 10 Morning News starting on Monday, November 28 and will receive the prize announced on the previous day’s Local 10 Morning News broadcast, or the previous Friday if the winner is announced on a Monday.

The winner will be notified by email within 48 hours after the end of the drawing. If the Sponsor is unable to locate a given winner, an alternate winner will be selected by a random drawing. Station reserves the right to choose a new winner if original winner does not respond to email within 7 days of email notification.

All prizes are non-transferable. No cash or other substitutions are allowed.

RELEASE:

By entering this contest, the Winner hereby releases and agrees to hold harmless Sponsor, WPLG, Inc., and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives with regard to any claims and causes of action for damages related to his/her participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize.

Entry in the contest constitutes Winner’s permission (except where prohibited by law) to use his/her name, likeness, voice and address for purposes of advertising promotion and publicity without compensation.

Winner is responsible for payment of all Federal, State and local taxes associated with receipt of any prize.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries. Sponsor reserves the right to withdraw the transmission of this promotion and award the prize from among the eligible entries received prior to the date of the withdrawal.

Entrants agree to abide by these Official Rules and by the decisions of the judges, whose decisions are final. Failure to comply with these rules may result in disqualification from this promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to permanently disqualify from this promotion any person it believes has violated these rules.

If for any reason the contest is not capable of being conducted as planned due to any cause beyond the control of Sponsor, including but not limited to any event or cause which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the promotion, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest and disqualify any individual who may have caused any such problem. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any theft or destruction, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries.

Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problem or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or provider, computer equipment, software, failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor on account of technical problems or delays, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest. CAUTION:

ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

If a dispute arises regarding who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the person in whose name the entry was made.

By entering this contest, each entrant agrees that (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this contest, the drawing or the prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs, directly or indirectly associated with entering this contest, but in no event will attorneys’ fees be awarded or recoverable; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to, any damages other than actual out-of-pocket expenses.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. IN NO EVENT SHALL SPONSOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, EVEN IF IT HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF THE DAMAGES. IN ANY EVENT THE MAXIMUM AGGREGATE LIABILITY OF SPONSOR TO ANY PERSON DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATING TO THIS CONTEST OR PROMOTION OR THE AWARD, USE OR ENJOYMENT OF ANY PRIZE SHALL NOT EXCEED THE SUM OF $10.00.

WPLG, Local 10, and Local10.com are respective trademarks of WPLG, Inc. and are registered in the U.S.