Homestead Championship Rodeo ticket giveaway

The annual Homestead Championship Rodeo, one of South Florida's oldest sporting events, is back this month and Local 10 wants to send you to see all the action for free.

From Jan. 18-20, the rodeo will thrill fans of all ages at the Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena at Harris Field in Homestead.

The rodeo grew out of a group of seventeen founding members who wanted to showcase this unique western sporting event, and it is now one of 600 annual rodeos sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Enter now for your chance to win a set of 4 tickets to the Homestead Championship Rodeo!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.