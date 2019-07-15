Local 10 wants you to 'Get Your Ears On' and win 4-day Walt Disney World tickets

Now, more than ever, Walt Disney World® Resort is the place to play, celebrate and create new memories. And with Florida Resident 4-Day Get Your Ears On Tickets, the Disney magic is practically endless!

Join the party at the all-new Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration in Magic Kingdom® Park. Play big at Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios®. Journey to the awe-inspiring Pandora—The World of Avatar in Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park. And get a last look at IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth fireworks at Epcot®. There's so much magic to experience this summer—and no better way to enjoy it than with the Florida Resident 4-Day Get Your Ears On Ticket!

Local 10 is giving away a family pack of 4 Florida Resident 4-Day Get Your Ears On Tickets each day, Monday through Friday, through July 26. The tickets can be used through August 28, 2019.

Entering is easy for your chance to win from Local 10!

Head to the @Local10News Instagram page .

. Make sure you follow the @Local10News Instagram page .

. Find the "GET YOUR EARS ON" contest post

Tag 3 of your friends in a comment in the post

of your friends in a comment in the post Entrants must be Florida residents to win.

That's it, you've been entered. Of course, it only enters you, not your friends. But make sure they know they can enter the same way!

OFFICIAL RULES

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.