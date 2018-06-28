Local 10's 'My Future, My Choice' LIFE Awards RULES

OFFICIAL RULES FOR SUBMISSION

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING: Open only to Florida residents residing within the Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward County viewing area. Those entering must currently be the age of majority in their state of residence, have the capacity to enter into legally binding contracts, and satisfy all eligibility requirements. Employees of WPLG, Inc. and its affiliates which are owned by BH Media Group, Inc. ("Sponsor"), and members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) are not eligible. Void where prohibited.

HOW TO SUBMIT: All persons residing within the Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward County, Florida viewing area and currently the age of majority in their state of residence are encouraged to submit a nomination for the My Future, My Choice LIFE Awards. The LIFE Awards are to be awarded in the following categories: Leadership, Inspiration, Family and Education. There is also one award each for LIFEchanger and LIFEtime. To submit a nominee for consideration, the person nominating must go to www.local10.com/LIFEawards and click on the awards link to submit a photo of the nominee and in 500 words or less outline why the nominee is deserving of the respective award. Fill out the entry form giving nominee’s full name, city of residence, email address, phone number and age. Also provide your full name and address, email address and phone number. Two (2) awards will be given per category, one to someone 18 and under and the other to someone 19 and older. Each LIFEchanger and LIFEtime Award will be given to an adult 19 and older. A WPLG, Inc. assembled panel will determine four finalists for each award category. The two (2) final winners for each category and one (1) final winner for each LIFEchanger and LIFEtime Awards will be chosen by a combination of panel and viewer votes. Photos and entry forms may be submitted online from July 2, 2018, until 11:59 p.m. August 10, 2018. The voting period is from August 17, 2018, through August 31, 2018. Only timely submitted entries will be eligible to win.

ALTERNATIVE METHODS OF ENTRY: As an alternative to entering pursuant to the paragraph above, you may submit a nomination by delivering the photo of the nominee, along with the essay of 500 words or less outlining why nominee is deserving of the respective award, to WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News, 3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Pembroke Park, FL 33023, or the essay of 500 words or less along with photo of nominee may be mailed to: WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News, LIFE Awards, 3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Pembroke Park, FL 33023. Entries submitted by this alternative method must be received by WPLG, Inc. by August 10, 2018.

ENTRY CONSTITUTES PERMISSION TO PUBLISH: Any photo and any portion of the essay submitted during the nomination period (and any information submitted by the entrant on the entry or order form) may be broadcast on WPLG, Inc. television programs, local10.com or in any other form of media, at any time and for any length of time, including but not limited to publication for any marketing, advertising or other form of promotion for this awards nomination or similar future contest by WPLG, Inc., and such broadcast or publication does not entitle the entrant or any other person to any form of compensation. Entrant represents and warrants (i) the essay is his/her original work, (ii) no part of the essay or photo will infringe upon, violate or misappropriate the copyright or other rights of any third party, and (iii) the essay and photo will not contain defamatory or libelous matter, or invade or intrude upon the privacy or publicity rights of any person. By submitting a photo and essay, such entrant agrees he/she owns all right, title and interest in the photo and essay, and the entrant must have obtained the permission of all persons identifiable in the photo to submit any photo in this contest. Submission of any photo or essay in this contest constitutes the entrant’s representation that the conditions in this paragraph have been satisfied. Each entrant shall hold the Sponsor harmless from claims of any third party relating to the broadcast or publication by WPLG, Inc. of the essay, photo or any information provided by the entrant in any form of media, including but not limited to publication on WPLG, Inc. Local 10 News or on its website local10.com. By submitting any photo and essay, the entrant grants WPLG, Inc. the rights and privileges set forth in these rules.

SELECTION OF WINNERS /ELIGIBILITY AND PRIZE:

Entry Period:

Only one (1) submission per person. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. August 10, 2018, to be eligible for the award. No mass-produced or photocopied entries will be accepted. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or damaged are void and will not be accepted or eligible. Only legible and complete entry forms will be accepted and eligible. Sponsor is not responsible for misdirected, lost, late or damaged entries. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Voting Period:

Only one vote per valid and active email and IP address per person per day is allowed. If a nominee receives multiple and/or irregular votes or multiple votes from the same user or users, including but not limited to, votes generated by a robotic, programmed, script, macro, other automated means or other source, Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the votes and/or the nominee in its sole discretion. Any participant suspected of using a proxy for voting, concealing one’s true identity, registering in the name of a fictitious person or registering in the name of a real person without such person’s authorization will be disqualified. All registration information submitted by voters must be valid. Automated voting is not allowed and such votes will be disqualified. Any individual or organization found employing third-party resources, whether domestic or abroad, for the purpose of creating multiple registrations or generating votes in violation of these rules, either automatically or manually, will be immediately disqualified. Votes may not be sold, bought or paid for. All voting must follow these Official Rules.



