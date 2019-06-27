SoFlo Home Project Wood Side Table Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING:

Open only to residents of the United States who are currently age 18 or over in their state of residence, and who have the capacity to enter into legally binding contracts and satisfy all eligibility requirements. Employees of WPLG-TV (collectively, the "Sponsor"), and members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) are not eligible. Void where prohibited.

This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER:

A. Go to the SoFlo HOME PROJECT Instagram page and click “follow.” Entrants must follow the @soflohomeproject Instagram page to be eligible to win.

B. Click and open the post that promotes the "SoFlo Giveaway" contest and comment by tagging 3 of your own Instagram friends. An entry of a comment with 3 friends tagged must be received from 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29th, 2019 through 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 08, 2019 to be eligible for the prize.

SELECTION OF WINNER/ELIGIBILITY AND PRIZE:

All entries must be received by 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 8th, 2019, to be eligible for the drawing. No mass-produced or photocopied entries will be accepted.

Entries that are incomplete, illegible or damaged are void and will not be accepted or eligible. Only legible and complete entry forms will be accepted and eligible. Sponsor is not responsible for misdirected, lost, late or damaged entries. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

One (1) winner will be selected via random drawing of Instagram comments that fulfill entry requirements of “following” the SoFlo HOME PROJECT Instagram page and commenting under the contest post by tagging 3 Instagram friends.

There will be one (1) prize (“Prize”) awarded to Winner (“Winner”). Prize will consist of a (1) COMBS DESIGN CO. Custom Side Table.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Winner must be able to travel to pick up prize or the prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made by winner for pickup. Prize will not be available for pick up from WPLG, LOCAL 10. (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) will be required to claim prize, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize.

Sponsor is not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of travel. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor seems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is five hundred dollars ($500). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

- Succulent Wall hanging Plant

The winner will be notified by Instagram communication, telephone or email within 72 hours after the end of the drawing. If the Sponsor is unable to locate a given winner, an alternate winner will be selected by a random drawing.

All prizes are non-transferable. No cash or other substitutions are allowed.

RELEASE:

By entering this contest, the Winner hereby releases and agrees to hold harmless Sponsor, WPLG, Inc., and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives with regard to any claims and causes of action for damages related to his/her participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize.

Entry in the contest constitutes Winner’s permission (except where prohibited by law) to use his/her name, likeness, voice and address for purposes of advertising promotion and publicity without compensation.

Winner is responsible for payment of all Federal, State and local taxes associated with receipt of any prize.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries. Sponsor reserves the right to withdraw the transmission of this promotion and award the prize from among the eligible entries received prior to the date of the withdrawal.

Entrants agree to abide by these Official Rules and by the decisions of the judges, whose decisions are final. Failure to comply with these rules may result in disqualification from this promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to permanently disqualify from this promotion any person it believes has violated these rules.

If for any reason the contest is not capable of being conducted as planned due to any cause beyond the control of Sponsor, including but not limited to any event or cause which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the promotion,

Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the contest and disqualify any individual who may have caused any such problem. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any theft or destruction, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries.

CAUTION:

ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

If a dispute arises regarding who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the person in whose name the entry was made.

By entering this contest, each entrant agrees that (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this contest, the drawing or the prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs, directly or indirectly associated with entering this contest, but in no event will attorneys' fees be awarded or recoverable; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to, any damages other than actual out-of-pocket expenses.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. IN NO EVENT SHALL SPONSOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, EVEN IF IT HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF THE DAMAGES. IN ANY EVENT THE MAXIMUM AGGREGATE LIABILITY OF SPONSOR TO ANY PERSON DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATING TO THIS CONTEST OR PROMOTION OR THE AWARD, USE OR ENJOYMENT OF ANY PRIZE SHALL NOT EXCEED THE SUM OF $10.00.

WPLG, Local 10, and Local10.com are respective trademarks of WPLG, Inc. and are registered in the U.S.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.