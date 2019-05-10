Tigris at Busch Gardens Ticket Giveaway

Get ready to take on Tigris® Florida’s tallest launch coaster, opening at Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay spring 2019.

Tigris features an exhilarating triple launch with forward and backward motion, catapulting riders through looping twists, daring drops, a 150-foot skyward surge, and an inverted heartline roll – all at more than 60 miles per hour.

Riders on Tigris will travel more than 1,800 feet as they race along steel track designed to mimic the awe-inspiring agility of the world’s most powerful cat – the tiger.

