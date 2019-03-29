Tribute to Teachers: Nominate your favorite South Florida teacher

They are charged with the duty of educating our future leaders. They give praise and encouragement without asking for the same in return. They are the dedicated men and women we call teachers.

Beginning April 1, Local 10 will shine a light on exemplary educators in South Florida who make excellence in the classroom a priority. If you know of a K-12 teacher who's going above and beyond the call of duty, we want to know about him or her.

Submit a nomination and tell us, in 250 words or less, why your teacher is deserving of recognition. Along with your nomination form, be sure to upload a picture of your teacher.

A panel of judges will review all the entries received and select five extraordinary teachers. The teachers will have their stories of inspiration told on Local 10 News and shared on Local10.com. The teachers will also receive a special surprise. Deadline for entries is Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Local 10's Tribute to Teachers is sponsored by Publix Super Markets, where shopping is a pleasure.



