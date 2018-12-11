Win a day at Contour Day Spa and relax

Feeling stressed during the holidays? We have the answer as we're giving away a day at the Contour Day Spa.

Contour Day Spa located in Plantation FL, specializes in Color, Foils, Manicures, Pedicures, Anti-Aging Facials, all Massage modalities, Body Water healing Therapies, Weight Loss Center, Botox, Juvederm, Retilyn, and all Fillers, Eye Brow Micro-blading, Lash Extensions and more….

Our Mission is… You!

Our goal is to take you to a state of well-being. Your journey will take you on a stress relieving path with customized massages, body scrubs, replenishing skin nourishment. Our treatments draw toxins out of your body to promote a natural state of health and well-being.

We offer a rare combination of necessity and luxury. Our objective is to restore your inner beauty, a restful escape for the mind, body and soul. Transcend to the perfect state of well-being and enjoy the simple things in life.

There are moments when the mind surrenders to the soul, when time stands still and the body travels into a state of relaxation and well-being.... At Contour Day Spa, those moments occur every day!

Win a "Journey to Eden" package from Contour Day Spa

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.