Win tickets for a chance to see Marvel Universe Live!

Local 10 wants you to see over 25 of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes LIVE! in South Florida! Witness Marvel Universe LIVE! with your family at a South Florida arena near you January 10-21.

The amazing show is coming to the BB&T Center on January 10-13 and then the AmericanAirlines Arena from January 17-21

This live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

This ancient artifact holds immeasurable mystical power and would allow Loki to achieve his eternal

quest to crown himself ruler of Asgard and Earth. This all new show unites some of Marvel’s greatest

Super Heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains. Their journey sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother. Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in this incredible adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family...LIVE!

