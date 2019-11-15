Win tickets to see Alegría under the big top in South Florida

Beloved by fans around the world, iconic Alegría is reinterpreted in a renewed version to share its timeless story once more. The classic power struggle of old meets new is reinterpreted for today's cultural pulse.

Led by an intangible wind of change, an emerging movement strives to shake the established order, instilling hope and renewal to bring light to a world in perfect harmony. Alegría energizes the audience with a joyful spirit for a brighter and more inspiring tomorrow.

Alegría is coming to South Florida for performances at Hard Rock Stadium from Dec. 13 through Jan. 26.

You can win free tickets to see the show under the big top on Friday, January 10.

One lucky winner will win 4 tickets to the show. But if you don't win, you can always CLICK HERE to buy tickets for any of the performances.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.