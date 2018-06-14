Neymar mural in Miami celebrates World Cup with South Florida flair

MIAMI - While the U.S. will be sitting out this year's World Cup, South Florida will still be celebrating the planet's biggest sporting event with one of the city's biggest murals.

A massive mural showcasing Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar is now on display on the side of the Gazit Horizons building at 90 S.W. 8th Street in Miami.

The Neymar mural is part of Bleacher Reports #LargerThanLife campaign designed to show that the World Cup is a larger than life moment.

Neymar's mural is one of three in the nationwide campaign. Egypt's Mohamed Salah is featured in New York City, while France's Paul Pogba is the main feature in New Orleans.

