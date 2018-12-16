Pembroke Pines father goes all-out with high-tech Christmas display

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines father has built an elaborate holiday light display as a special Christmas gift to his 8-year-old daughter.

The display features thousands of lights, all synchronized to music. There’s even a huge LED display affixed above the garage that shows images of a dancing Santa Claus. On Saturday night, dozens of the neighbors came to enjoy the one-of-kind Christmas show.

Alan Lindo, who built the display from scratch, said it started around this time last year. His daughter, Natalie, told her father she wanted one thing for Christmas -- more lights.

"She's gone through a lot of struggles in her life with autism, and then she was nonverbal for four and a half years of her life," Lindo said. "Then she got hit with diabetes type one."

The Pembroke Pines father was inspired and immediately got to work.

"Yeah, you know, I would come in at night and work 15, 16 hours a night on the weekends," Lindo said.

Lindo was "pushing little light bulbs and having numb thumbs," his wife Yaumara Lindo said.

It took him a whole year to finish building his display.

"You know what I like the most is that the holiday spirit is bumped up in the whole community," Lindo said.

His most important holiday viewer approved.

"I love them. I am so proud of my dad," Natalie said.

