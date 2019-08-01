Back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off Friday

MIAMI - Chances are, you've already seen the aisles of school supplies at your local supermarket, and this weekend is when you'll want to stock up on those necessities.

The tax-free holiday runs Friday to Tuesday.

Qualifying items that will be exempt from tax include certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; as well as clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

Computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item also qualify when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Florida officials said the average family will spend $700 on school supplies this year.

"As we near the start of a new school year in the Sunshine State, I encourage Floridians to take full advantage of the 2019 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend to stock up on new school clothes, certain supplies, and technology items up to $1,000," Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said in a statement. "Don't miss out on this great opportunity for back to school savings."

Click here for more information about the sales tax holiday.

