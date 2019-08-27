2nd Broward charter school faces scrutiny over armed guard on campus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Public School Superintendent Robert Runcie was considering revoking the charter of a second charter school in Broward County over an alleged lack of compliance with state law on school security.

The school board took over the Championship Academy of Distinction, a charter school in Davie, after the state's Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission reported Broward was the only school district in the state that was not in compliance with Florida Statute 1006.12, which requires schools to have at least one armed and trained guardian on campus.

Now the board is focusing on Ben Gamla Charter School South Broward in Plantation. Peter Deutch is the founder of the Hebrew language school, which serves about 350 students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Deutch said the school has a contract with the Plantation Police Department through August and has a guardian contract for September that the school board must approve. The violation in question stems from Ben Gamla administrators' attempt to fill an open slot with a trained guardian from another campus, Deutch said.

Erika Seese is among the parents of students from Ben Gamla Charter School South Broward in Plantation who are outraged by the idea of the school closing or changing management.

"I just feel like my son is safe at this school," Seese said. "This is ridiculous. My son is really upset."

If the school board decides to revoke the school's charter, the charter school owners have 10 days to appeal the decision.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.