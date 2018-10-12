ACT answer sheets from Hollywood Hills High School get lost in mail

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - ACT answer sheets from students who took the test last month at Hollywood Hills High School have somehow gotten lost in the mail, causing students to be unable to receive their test scores, ACT Customer Care Senior Manager John Mathias informed affected students via email.

The test in question was taken at the school in Hollywood on Sept. 8.

"After testing was completed, the test coordinator sent the test materials back to ACT via courier service as instructed, and all of the packages that were sent have arrived," Mathias wrote. "Unfortunately, the package containing the answer sheets from your test center arrived unsealed. The answer sheets were not in the package and have not been located."

Mathias apologized for the inconvenience and said they are continuing to work with the courier service to search for the missing answer sheets.

Students were given the option to wait to see whether the answer sheets will soon be located or to retake the ACT at no cost.

Students who wish to retake the test can do so Oct. 27 at Hollywood Hills High School.

Students are asked to log into their student web account after Oct. 19 to print their admission tickets.

If a student is unable to retake the test on that date, they may switch their registration to any future national test date during the next 12 months without paying a fee.

Mathias said affected students will be refunded for their September registration fees.

For those facing college application deadlines, Mathias said they may provide a copy of his email to colleges to verify that they have taken the test and are awaiting results.

