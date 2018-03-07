Amazon donates $10,000 worth of supplies to elementary school's STEM program

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - There was lots of excitement Wednesday morning at Barbara Hawkins Elementary School in Miami Gardens as students got to open up boxes upon boxes of donations, all courtesy of Amazon.

The products, such as laptops, 3D printers and drones, are geared to enhance the school's science, technology, engineering and math program.

The donation was worth about $10,000.

Amazon's director of operations in Miami said the company is focused on innovation and technology and want the younger generation fully involved with it. They said they saw a need at the elementary school and wanted to give back.

"I'm very impressed by the passion and effort they do every day (and) do to support these children, so we are very honored to support them with this charity donation," Claudio Innocente said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was there as children opened the boxes from Amazon. As a former teacher, he said he understands the need for the hands-on items.

"They are having fun, they are learning, they are applying concepts, and there's no reason as to why learning should be detached from a fun environment. That's exactly what this investment does -- it brings learning to life," Carvalho said.

The principal at Hawkins Elementary said her students have been involved with the STEM program for two years and the donation will now be a game-changer for them.

"We are really trying to be number one with the STEM program," Rhonda Williams said. "This grant gives us that lift that we need."

Meanwhile, Amazon is opening a customer fulfillment center in Opa-locka, which is scheduled to open before the 2018 holiday season.





