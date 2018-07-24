Back-to-school day will come with security upgrades in Broward

PARKLAND, Fla. - Amid an outcry from parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, officers were preparing with upgrades and training to increase security at Broward and Miami-Dade counties' public schools before students return next month.

After a $900,000 review from Georgia security firm Safe Havens Inc., Broward schools will apply for grants to make the necessary upgrades at the 234 schools in the district.

Superintendent Robert Runcie appointed April Schentrup, a former principal who lost her daughter Carmen at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, to a director of school safety and security.

Some of the recommendations parents have made include installing bulletproof windows, higher fences and bullet-resistant glass. Safe Havens' initial report is due Aug. 1, and the final report is due Oct. 5.

According to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shool Principal Ty Thompson students should expect security upgrades when they return Aug. 15.

