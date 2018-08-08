Child vaccinations should be included in back-to-school to do list, CDC says

MIAMI - Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say parents should make sure their children are vaccinated before going back to school.

Miami-Dade County health officials are hosting about 14 locations that are offering free immunizations for children who are with a guardian and have their immunization records on Aug. 18.

Here is a list of the CDC's recommendations:

- The flu season in the United States happens in the fall and the winter. Students who are younger than 8 years require two doses of flu vaccine. The first dose should be taken as soon as the flu vaccine is available, and the second dose should be received at least 28 days after the first dose.

- Students who are 11 to 12 years old should get two shots of Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV, vaccine. Teenagers who receive their two shots less than five months apart will require a third dose of HPV vaccine.

- Teenagers are at risk for pertussis, better known as whooping cough, diphtheria and tetanus. Doctors recommend the tetanus-diphtheria-acelluar pertussis, or Tdap, vaccine.

- All 11 to 12 year olds should be vaccinated with a single dose of a quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine. Teens need a second shot when they are 16 years old. Older teens may also be vaccinated with a serogroup B meningococcal vaccine.

Here is a list of the vaccines the state requires for pre-school, according to the CDC:

DTaP

IPV

MMR

Hepatitis B (Hep B)

Varicella

Hib

Here is a list of the vaccines the state requires for students entering or transferring, according to the CDC:

Four or five doses of DTaP

Four or five doses of IPV

Two doses of MMR

Three doses of Hep B

One Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap)

Two doses of Varicella (kindergarten effective with 2008–2009 school year, then an additional grade is added each year thereafter). Varicella vaccine is not required if there is a history of varicella disease documented by the health care provider.

If the child is uninsured or underinsured, the CDC's Vaccines for Children program helps to cover the cost with the help of the Florida Department of Health. For more information, call 1-877-888-7468.

List of free vaccination events

MIAMI-DADE

Here is a list of the places in Miami-Dade where there will be free vaccines on Aug. 18:

- Coconut Grove Health Center: From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 3831 Grand Ave.

-Doris Ison Health Center: From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 10300 SW 216 St.

-Everglades Health Center: From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 19300 SW 376 St.

- Martin Luther King, Jr. Clinica Campesina: From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 810 West Mowry Dr.

-Naranja Health Center : From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 13805 SW 264 St.

-South Dade Health Center: From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 13600 SW 312 St.

-South Miami Health Center: From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 6350 Sunset Dr.

-West Kendall Health Center: From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 13540 SW 135 Ave.

-Citrus Health Network, Inc: Maternal & Child Health Center: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 551 W 51 Place in the second floor. For more information, call 305-817-6560.

-Health Department: Health District Center Immunization Clinic: From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1350 NW 14 St. For more information, call 786 845-0550.

-Health Department: West Perrine Immunization Clinic: From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 18255 Homestead Ave.

-Miami Beach Community Health Center North: From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 11645 Biscayne Blvd. For more information, call 305 538-8835.

-Miami Beach Community Health Center: Beverly Press Center: From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1221 71 St. For more information, call 305 538-8835.

-Miami Beach Community Health Center: Stanley C. Myers Center: From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 710 Alton Rd.

For more information about the vaccines required in Miami-Dade, call 305-324-2400.

BROWARD

Health officials will be providing free immunizations to children with a guardian and an immunization record from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Aug. 13 to 17, at the Lauderhill Mall, 1267 NW 40 Ave.

For more information about the vaccines required in Broward, call 954-467-4700 or 954-467-4705.

MONROE

For more information about the vaccines required in Monroe, call 305-293-7500.

