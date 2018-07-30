Florida's back-to-school tax exemption begins Friday

MIAMI - Attention shoppers: Back-to-school shopping's tax exemption begins on Friday and runs through Sunday.

The exemption -- which allows shoppers to save at least 6 percent on state and local taxes -- will attract almost as many shoppers to stores as Black Friday does, according to the Florida Retail Federation.

"We expect to see near-record sales this year," R. Scott Shalley, the president of the federation, said in a statement.

Retailers expect the average family to spend $684.79, which will amount to more than $27.5 billion nationwide. Most of the back-to-school shoppers will spend about $240 on clothing.

For the exemption to apply, the items under the category of school supplies must be selling for $15 or less per item. This applies to calculators, lunch boxes and protractors. It doesn't apply to computers, correction tape, staplers and staples.

The items under the category of apparel must be selling for $60 or less per item. This applies to wallets, backpacks, handbags, footwear, hair accessories, bathing suits and bicycle helmets. It doesn't apply to watches, jewelry and safety glasses.

For more information, read the June 27 state notice sent to businesses with multiple locations.

