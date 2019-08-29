Barry University announces closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Google Earth

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Barry University will be closing Florida campuses on Friday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

According to Jeremy Jones, a spokesman for Barry University, one of the largest Catholic universities in the southeast territory, the campuses in Miami-Dade and Orange counties will close at 5 p.m.

The closure affects the campus at 11300 NE 2nd Ave., in Miami Shores and the Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law at 6441 E. Colonial Drive, in Orlando.

The campuses in Nassau and Freeport, Bahamas, remained closed on Thursday.

